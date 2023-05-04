'Challenging operation’ removing dead fin whale from beach, says council

Contractors are hoping they can remove the carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale which was washed up on a popular tourist beach without having to cut it up. The 30 tonne animal was spotted getting into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, and died on Tuesday. Since then, the huge carcass has become a macabre tourist attraction with families coming down to look and people taking selfies with the carcass.