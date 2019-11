Champions League match preview: Liverpool v Genk BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/champions-league-match-preview-liverpool-v-genk-38661691.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38661711.ece/ca62a/AUTOCROP/h342/3473665-1572907948053701_10.jpg

Take a look at the stats for upcoming Champions League game between Liverpool and Genk. Liverpool and Genk's only previous meeting was on matchday three of this season's UEFA Champions League, with the Reds winning 4-1 at the Luminus Arena.