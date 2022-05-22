Charles and Camilla to star in EastEnders special Jubilee episode

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In the special programme, Charles and Camilla will surprise the residents of Albert Square at a street party held to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.