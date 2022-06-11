Charles ‘described Government’s Rwanda migrant policy as appalling’
Eleanor Cunningham
The Prince of Wales is said to be “more than disappointed” by the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda, with reports that he privately described the move as “appalling”. It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed a High Court ruling paving the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday. The judge’s ruling is subject to an appeal by campaigners and asylum seekers on Monday.