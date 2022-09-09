Charles meets with well-wishers as he enters Buckingham Palace as King of the first time

King Charles III walked into Buckingham Palace for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. Charles greeted the crowd outside the palace ahead of his official proclamation as king on Saturday. As part of the first day of his reign he will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation. The king had come back from royal family's Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland where his mother had died on Thursday.