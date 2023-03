The King has taken part in a special edition of The Repair Shop. Presenter Jay Blades and the team visited Dumfries House in Scotland for a one-off episode to mark the BBC’s centenary filmed when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.In The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, Charles needs help with an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.