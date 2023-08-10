Chief Constable Simon Byrne: “We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some this information”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said dissident republicans have claimed to have come into possession of the data that was released by the organisation in a major security breach. Speaking during a press conference after Thursday’s four-hour private emergency meeting of the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said the PSNI is aware that dissident republicans “claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp”. "As we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk they face,” he said. Mr Byrne added: “This is a claim. We haven’t yet been able to verify what the substance is behind that claim or see any of the information that dissident republicans assert that they have but as you would imagine we are keeping this under review.”