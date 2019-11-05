Children run with blazing tar barrels in Ottery St Mary BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/children-run-with-blazing-tar-barrels-in-ottery-st-mary-38665446.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38665447.ece/57117/AUTOCROP/h342/3474389-1572990029648767_10.jpg

Blazing tar barrels are carried through Ottery St Mary for annual Bonfire Night event. Thousands of people turn up each year to watch locals carry the huge barrels through the town.