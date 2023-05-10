Chris Heaton-Harris suggested that setting a deadline for restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland would be “deadly” and discussed the Government's controversial legacy Bill. He also suggested that Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be “enshrined” in any future arrangements with the EU. In a question to the Northern Ireland Secretary, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson highlighted ongoing Unionist concerns about the EU’s influence in Northern Ireland, particularly how “divergence from UK law”, could inhibit “our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom”.