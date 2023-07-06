Chris Pincher faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations. The Standards Committee said his conduct was “completely inappropriate” and “represented an abuse of power”, in its report published on Thursday. Mr Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer.