Claire Byrne reveals her new salary live on air while saying Ryan Tubridy scandal is ‘heartbreaking’

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has revealed she is now being paid €280,000 – a drop of €70,000 since gave up her Monday night television show. The broadcaster made a lengthy statement at start of her radio programme this morning, saying she wanted to be honest with listeners. “I hope you can trust me,” she said, adding that she realised this is an amount “way beyond what many people would hope to earn”. Ms Byrne got another €25,000 payment for presenting ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ on television. These fees were negotiated by NK Management, the same talent firm involved in the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal. However, Ms Byrne said she has not taken any commercial payments such as those made through the Barter account at the centre of the Tubridy controversy.