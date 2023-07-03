Cleverly hails ‘close and friendly’ UK-EU ties in Brussels speech

The Foreign Secretary hailed “close and friendly” cooperation between London and Brussels in a speech to EU parliamentarians. James Cleverly said the “level of trust” between him and European Commission diplomat Maros Sefcovic was part of the reason the Windsor Framework was secured. He accepted it had taken “slightly longer” than many would have liked to reach the agreement but added: “We have to recognise that we will not agree on everything, but in mature relationships we can deal with differences while making the most of areas where we agree.”