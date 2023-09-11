Comments on Irish reunification made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week were “unhelpful”, Chris Heaton-Harris has said

Speaking at Monday’s launch of the latest round of Peace funding in Belfast, Mr Heaton-Harris said comments made in the Dublin media had resonated in Northern Ireland. It comes as no unionist representative attended the €1bn Peace Plus launch at Newforge Sports Complex in south Belfast on Monday. Last week, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ Radio News at One that he believed Ireland was “on the path to reunification”. "I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime, and in that united Ireland there is going to be a minority, roughly a million people who are British,” he said. Mr Heaton-Harris described the comments as an “obstacle”.