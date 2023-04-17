Communities left questioning Good Friday Agreement’s peace dividend – McAleese
Kirsten ElderVideo Team
Former Irish president Mary McAleese said it is the job of Government to ensure “hard to reach” communities enjoy the peace dividend. Meanwhile, during the same panel discussion, Jonathan Powell – former Downing Street chief of staff for Sir Tony Blair – said the Windsor Framework will not be reopened. Also during the panel discussion, former Northern Ireland secretary Paul Murphy said resolving problems from Brexit is crucial to the future of Northern Ireland.