Conor Burns sacked as minister with Tory whip suspended pending investigation
Andy Wasley
MP Conor Burns has been sacked from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”. The former trade minister has also had the Tory whip suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” earlier this week. The MP for Bournemouth West, who has held the seat since 2010, has said he will co-operate fully with the probe and “looks forward to clearing his name”, according to The Sun.