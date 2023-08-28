Conservatives oversee 'highest number of police officers on record' - Suella Braverman

Credit: BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 second use. Home Secretary Suella Braverman insisted that police have the resources necessary to meet a pledge to follow all “reasonable lines of inquiry” in an effort to improve investigations and drive down crime rates. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she repeatedly claimed that the Conservatives had overseen the “highest number on record” on officer numbers. She rejected a suggestion that the pledge would inevitably mean fewer resources for more serious, complex investigations. “The police have a record number of men and women working on their front line than ever before. So they have the numbers of people who are there. “This is about ensuring that those resources are properly diverted to what I call common sense policing, back-to-basics policing, that they don’t dismiss certain crimes as unimportant or minor. “It’s about ensuring that they are freed up from doing other time consuming tasks.”