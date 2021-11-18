Continental Circus Berlin wows the crowds at Boucher playing fields in Belfast

Continental Circus Berlin with an amalgamation of brilliant Circus acts, music and energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world comes to the Boucher playing fields in Belfast for the first time. Clowns Angelo & Eddie, will guide you through this super show which also includes Beautiful Aerialist’s, quick change artistes, high wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, Hula Hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats & the death defying Globe of Death with riders traveling a G force speeds inside a mesh dome.