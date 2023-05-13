Coronation marked with official portraits

The King has marked his coronation with a new photograph of himself and his two heirs. The picture of Charles, alongside the Prince of Wales and Prince George, was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on the day he was crowned. The King sits in the centre on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs which were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII and also used in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI.