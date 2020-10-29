Coronavirus: £15m funding package announced for hard-hit Northern Ireland sport

The minister stressed the package was designed to benefit all sports and will be distributed through Sport NI, who will be inviting applications for funding.

Ms Ni Chuilin said: “I am a Minister for all and fought hard to get the £15m and was pleased that all sectors of Stormont backed the package.

“The funding will go some way to make up for the income the sector has lost over the past six months and will also help to secure the future for governing bodies and clubs who have been hit hard by the Covid restrictions since March and will continue to feel the impact in the coming months.

“It is clear that we will all have to play our part in protecting the vulnerable, the health service and each other as we learn to live with the virus. This support is therefore vital for the time ahead and I am determined to get the funding issued at the earliest opportunity.

“The sports sector has been at the forefront of the Covid relief effort since March and continues to provide support in terms of both the physical and mental wellbeing of our communities. Research has shown how important society here views sport, whether that be from participating in it or spectating. It is right that the Executive has recognised this and that we provide much needed financial support to the Governing Bodies and the clubs to ensure that they can come through this difficult period and be there for their communities, volunteers, participants and spectators.”

The Minister also revealed that she is hoping a final business case for the Casement Park redevelopment can be completed in early 2021 and work can start shortly after.