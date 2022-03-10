Cost of living crisis begins to bite as cost of fuel and heating oil soars again
Belfast Telegraph
Prices of both fuel and home heating oil have increased across Northern Ireland yet again this week as the cost of living crisis in the province begins to bite. Average cost increase for consumers across all three heating oil categories in the past seven days sits at £261.31. The Consumer Council’s figures show Armagh was hit hardest, as the price of diesel went up by 22p per litre in the space of a week.