Council election a choice between delivery or dysfunction – Doug Beattie

The Northern Ireland local government elections offer voters a choice between political delivery or dysfunction, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said. Launching his party’s election manifesto in Belfast, Mr Beattie said the role of local councils is now more vital than ever while Stormont remains mothballed. The party is running 101 candidates in the election to 11 councils that will take place on May 18. At the last local government elections in 2019, the Ulster Unionists, once the dominant force in unionism, saw its representation reduced to 75 seats, with just two councillors elected in Belfast.