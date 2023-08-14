Council says Home Office contractors told of Legionella on day of barge transfer

Home Office contractors were told about traces of Legionella bacteria found on the Bibby Stockholm barge on the same day asylum seekers were transferred on to the vessel, Dorset Council has said. The discovery eventually led to the removal on Friday of all 39 people who had boarded the floating accommodation docked in Portland on Monday. The council has now said it informed the “responsible organisations”, barge operators CTM and Landry & Kling, about the preliminary test results on Monday, the same day it received them.