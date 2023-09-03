Countryfile: Dame Judi Dench emotional as she fulfils wish to see golden eagle

Must Credit: BBC Studios/Ellie Arkle Dame Judi Dench became emotional on a segment of Countryfile as she fulfilled a lifetime ambition to see a golden eagle in the wild. The Oscar-winning actress thought she saw the bird of prey on a previous Scotland trip but could not be sure it was the rare animal. On the BBC programme, however, she was able to see the animal clearly thanks to the help of wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.