Couple ‘seal marriage’ at intimate handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury

A couple from Birmingham, who have been to every Glastonbury in the last nine years and met through music, say they have “finally sealed our marriage” in a hand-tying ceremony at the festival, calling it the “icing on the cake” to their marriage. Stuart Beecham, 49, a finance director, and his wife, Anna Stevens, 44, have been married for four weeks, but decided to seal their marriage at a handfasting ceremony, which is an ancient practice that sees couples tie their wrists together with cloth to declare their commitment to each other.