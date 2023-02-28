Courteney Cox hailed by Friends co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have credited Courteney Cox for creating “one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television”. The actress was hailed as a “really good human and an extraordinary friend” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Cox is well known for playing the neurotic but loveable Monica Geller in the hit US sitcom, alongside Aniston and Kudrow, who played Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay respectively.