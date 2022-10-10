Creeslough victim James O'Flaherty's coffin is removed from Letterkenny chapel

The coffin of James O'Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, is removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny. Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough. He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US. A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty. His funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.