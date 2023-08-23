Cyclist struck by fire engine in Brixton

A cyclist has been hit by a fire engine travelling at speed in south London, according to witnesses. The collision occurred at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton. Emergency services swiftly responded, cordoning off the area and attending to the injured cyclist, who is believed to be in his 30s. Paramedics were seen providing medical attention before moving him into an awaiting ambulance. Authorities are investigating the incident and seeking any potential witnesses or dash-cam footage.