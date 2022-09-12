Details of how public can attend lying-in-state revealed with warning of queues

Details have been published on how the public can attend the Queen’s lying-in-state, with people warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night. Those wishing to pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – Monday September 19. It also set out guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear, saying they should remain silent inside the Palace of Westminster.