'Diversity' of approach in Stormont over coronavirus

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said there is a "diversity" of approach to tackling the coronavirus crisis within the region's executive, during a press conference with First Minister Arlene Foster. "I don't think it is any secret that there is a diversity of views in the executive, not in terms of our joined-up approach in terms of our number one priority, which is about saving lives, but there is certainly a different emphasis in terms of speed and approach to how we bring forward measures such as testing, PPE, those issues of concern," she said.