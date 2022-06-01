Doctor urges women to stop peeing in the shower

Dr Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas has created a video for TikTok advising people not to urinate in the shower. A lot of people pee in the shower. To save time and water or because they think it's more hygienic. But some doctors are calling for an immediate end. Peeing in the shower can cause a lot of problems. Your bladder associates the sound of running water with going to the toilet: "Every time you wash your hands or do the dishes, your bladder thinks you need to go to the toilet."