Donald Trump gives thanks for himself on Thanksgiving BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/donald-trump-gives-thanks-for-himself-on-thanksgiving-37558929.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37558931.ece/01899/AUTOCROP/h342/3212759-1542979216168595_10.jpg

President Donald Trump says he is thankful for what he has done when answering questions at the White House on Thanksgiving.