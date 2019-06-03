Donald Trump is welcomed to Buckingham Palace BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/donald-trump-is-welcomed-to-buckingham-palace-38174667.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38174669.ece/5622a/AUTOCROP/h342/3335913-1559562508235790_10.jpg

US president Donald Trump is welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the Royal family. The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met Mr Trump and the First Lady on the first day of their state visit.