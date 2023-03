The UUP leader Doug Beattie addressed the media in North Belfast with councillorJulie-Anne Corr-Johnston. Commenting on the attack on his constituency office Mr Beattie said, "it's a pane of glass, I'll get it repaired, what we can't get repaired is any people who get injured by paramilitary violence." Mr Beattie has decided that the UUP will no longer be attending anti-protocol rallies.