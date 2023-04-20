Dozens dead after stampede at event to hand out financial aid

A crowd apparently panicked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, killing at least 78 people and injuring dozens of others. The tragedy came ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week. Armed Houthis fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, apparently striking an electrical wire, according to two witnesses. That sparked a panic, and people, including many women and children, began stampeding, they said.