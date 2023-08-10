Drone footage from Maui in Hawaii shows wildfires raging

Wildfires in Hawaii this week have been fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, destroying numerous structures and sending residents fleeing into the ocean. Residents in the Upcountry and Lahaina areas of West Maui have been forced to evacuate, with some escaping the smoke and flames by running into the ocean. Maui County officials said Tuesday that the U.S. Coast Guard was working to rescue those residents, and transported them to “safe areas.” Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen issued an emergency proclamation on Tuesday, and multiple evacuation orders were in place. The county confirmed damage to structures but did not have details on the extent of the damage. Videos filmed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and shared by Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio show the fires quickly spreading in near Kihei, in West Maui.