Drone footage shows how river flowed through putrefying waste at Mobuoy illegal dump

The illegal monster dump at Mobuoy just outside Londonderry has always been a disaster waiting to happen – and six years ago a flood saw the environmentally sensitive River Faughan sweep into the site.

As the water level receded, the dump then drained back into the river from which Derry’s drinking water is taken. Stormont insisted that the safe levels of contamination were never breached and it subsequently improved the banks between the river and the dump. But the toxic waste remains and continues to pollute groundwater, stretching far beyond the immediate site.

This drone footage from the 2017 flood, captured by the River Faughan Anglers, shows the extent of the 116-acre dump site, and its proximity to a river which was awarded the highest level of protection possible under European law – but which Stormont and the local council have failed to protect.