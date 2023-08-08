Dublin pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor ahead of singer's funeral

Footage of tributes to Sinead O’Connor held in Dublin City Centre ahead of her funeral in Bray Co Wicklow on Tuesday. Tributes to Sinead O’Connor were held in Dublin City Centre ahead of her funeral in Bray Co Wicklow on Tuesday. People have been invited to line a Co Wicklow seafront where she used to live as a “last goodbye”. The Irish Grammy-winning singer, aged 56, was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home on July 26. The news of her death sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous artists from across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Geldof.