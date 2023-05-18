DUP candidate threatened and told to leave polling station

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, revealed that Dawn Huggins, the party’s candidate for the Bann district electoral area (DEA) of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was subjected to “physical intimidation” at a polling station in Macosquin. He added that there were "no no-go areas for his candidates in Northern Ireland." After being contacted by canvassers at the station, police attended the incident and made an arrest. "Police arrested a man in his 70s following the report of an assault in the Macosquin area on Thursday afternoon, May 18. Enquiries are continuing,” said a spokesperson.