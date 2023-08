The UK economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year as it showed a surprisingly good performance in June. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5% in June, helped by the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in June and 0.0% in the quarter as a whole. It grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year.