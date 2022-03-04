Ed Sheeran in court over copyright claims on song Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran is a “magpie” who allegedly “borrows” ideas from other artists to use in his songs, the High Court has heard in a copyright trial over his hit Shape Of You. The singer is involved in a legal battle with two songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue who alleged Sheeran’s Shape Of You infringes parts of their song Oh Why. Mr Sheeran and his co-authors on the song, began legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed copyright. The trial over the copyright dispute, which is expected to last three weeks, began at the Rolls Building in central London on Friday.