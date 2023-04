Helen Allen, 77, always wanted a tattoo after seeing one on her late partner Keith Mitchell, a biker. Thanks to a "Wishing Tree" initiative at Foxland Grange care home, her dream came true. With her design chosen, a small butterfly she has always admired was etched onto her right arm by Garth Cole-Jones, co-owner at Some’ink Different, a local tattoo studio in Telford, who offered the service free of charge.