Ellie Simmonds OBE helps with world's largest coral reef restoration programme

British Paralympian swimmer, Ellie Simmonds OBE, has joined forces with the SHEBA® cat food brand and Mars Sustainable Solutions on "Sheba Hope Grows™" - the world's largest coral reef restoration programme - to raise awareness of the fundamental role coral reef restoration plays in protecting biodiversity under the sea. With the world's coral reefs at breaking point, the Sheba Hope Grows™ programme aims to not only restore the beauty in our oceans, but help preserve our planet's health and biodiversity. It aims to protect vital coral reefs which support 25% of the world's marine life and the livelihoods of over 500 million people depend on coral reefs for food, income and coastal protection. The worldwide Sheba Hope Grows programme is active at over 30 different sites across the globe and, just two years on from its launch, it has restored over 80,000 square metres of coral reef.