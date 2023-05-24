Elon Musk claims governments could create ‘drone wars’ with AI developments
Elon Musk has revealed he expects artificial intelligence (AI) to be used by governments across the world to develop weapons before anything else. The owner of Tesla, Space X and Twitter was speaking via video link at the annual Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) CEO Council Summit in London on Tuesday. The event, held annually across two days, sees chief executives speak about how they navigate the world of business in front of a global audience.