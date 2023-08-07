England fans celebrate as the Lionesses edge past Nigeria on penalties

Supporters of the Lionesses watched on as England reached the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic and tense shoot-out with Nigeria in Brisbane. Chloe Kelly added another memorable moment to her international career as her spot-kick secured victory after Lauren James was shown a straight red card after for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. England will take on either Colombia or Jamacia for a place in the semi-finals. But they will be without star player James, who has three goals and three assists in the tournament.