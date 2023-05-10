Eurovision nostalgia as Dustin the Turkey makes guest appearance
Kirsten Elder
Dustin the Turkey returns to the Eurovision Song Contest 15 years after representing Ireland in Belgrade. In the show, he made a cameo appearance and was interviewed by host and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Although RTÉ had not confirm Dustin’s involvement, in the semi-final dress rehearsal a stagehand stood in for the turkey and pretended to be him during a segment. Dustin was the Irish act in 2008 and famously performed the song ‘Irlande Douze Points’ in a shopping trolley.