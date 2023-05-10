Eurovision nostalgia as Dustin the Turkey makes guest appearance

Dustin the Turkey returns to the Eurovision Song Contest 15 years after representing Ireland in Belgrade. In the show, he made a cameo appearance and was interviewed by host and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Although RTÉ had not confirm Dustin’s involvement, in the semi-final dress rehearsal a stagehand stood in for the turkey and pretended to be him during a segment. Dustin was the Irish act in 2008 and famously performed the song ‘Irlande Douze Points’ in a shopping trolley.