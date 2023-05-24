Ex-PM Cameron has ‘huge sympathy’ with Government on migration challenge

David Cameron said he sympathises with ministers as net migration is widely expected to be at a record high when new data is published on Thursday. The former prime minister, who never met his own goal of bringing net migration down to the 'tens of thousands', said he has sympathy with Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as they address the challenge. He also refused to criticise the Government over its plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, saying there is “no point” complaining “if you don’t have a better answer” to the problem of small boat crossings.