-
Ex-Labour MP Ian Austin: Public should vote for Boris Johnson over Jeremy Corbyn
BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/exlabour-mp-ian-austin-public-should-vote-for-boris-johnson-over-jeremy-corbyn-38669796.html
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38669798.ece/7d375/AUTOCROP/h342/3482197-1573118667178241_10.jpg
- Email
Former Labour MP Ian Austin has said he cannot back Jeremy Corbyn to lead after the General Election and has urged members of the public to vote for Boris Johnson instead.