Explainer: What is fracking?

Fracking, formerly known as hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it. It comes as Liz Truss is expected to lift the ban on fracking as she sets out measures to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills. In her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister, she is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that domestic energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch which will cost an estimated £150 billion.