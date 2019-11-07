Ex-Speaker Bercow attacks Brexit 'blunder' BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/exspeaker-bercow-attacks-brexit-blunder-38670672.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38670674.ece/3ecc1/AUTOCROP/h342/3482533-1573136190927696_10.jpg

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has said Brexit is "the biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period". Speaking to a gathering of the Foreign Press Association in London, Mr Bercow told journalists while he was impartial in chairing proceedings in the chamber, he could now express an opinion. Mr Bercow, who last week stood down as speaker after 10 years in the chair, angered many pro-Brexit MPs for what they claimed were moves by him to thwart Brexit.