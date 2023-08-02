Families of Monaghan crash victims ‘hugely devastated and suffering from shock’

The families of the victims of a Co Monaghan road crash are “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock, while their school community has been overcome with “profound sadness and grief”. Two teenage girls died and three others were injured while on the way to a Debs ball when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the side of the N54, just outside Clones. The teenage girls have been named as 16-year-old Dalava Mohammed and 17-year-old Kiea McCann.